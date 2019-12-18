MUN Vs CLC Dream11 Match Prediction, Squad Updates And Other News

Manchester United will take on Colchester United in the quarter-finals of this year's Carabao Cup on December 18, 2019. The Red Devils will definitely enter the match as favourites when they play at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will field a strong team but will look to give some of the back-up players an opportunity to play in the EFL Cup. Expect the likes of Tahith Chong, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood to start in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Here is the MUN vs CLC Dream11 prediction along with the predicted line-up for both teams.

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers injury update on Diogo Dalot and Paul Pogba

Also Read | El Clasico: 5 players who could play their first 'Clasico' as Barcelona host Real Madrid

MUN vs CLC Dream11 prediction

MUN vs CLC Dream11 team - Manchester United predicted starting line-up

Sergio Romero (GK), Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, James Garner, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood.

MUN vs CLC Dream11 team - Colchester United predicted starting line-up

Dean Gerkman (GK), Ryan Jackson, Tom Eastman, Luke Prosser, Cohen Bramall, Brandon Comley, Harry Pell, Courtney Senior, Kwame Poku, Frank Nouble, Luke Norris.

Also Read | Neymar Jr has a classy answer to questions regarding his exit from Barcelona in 2017

Can Colchester United cause an upset at Old Trafford?

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

MUN vs CLC Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero

Defenders: Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Luke Prosser (VC)

Midfielders: Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Kwame Poku, Courtney Senior, Andreas Pereira

Forwards: Mason Greenwood (C), Luke Norris

Note - The MUN vs CLC Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team