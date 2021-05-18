MUN Vs FUL Dream11: Manchester United Vs Fulham Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Manchester United and Fulham are set to take on each other on Matchday 37 of the ongoing Premier League season on Tuesday, May 18. The English domestic league fixture will be played at Old Trafford with the kickoff scheduled for 6 pm BST (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the MUN vs FUL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

MUN vs FUL Match Preview

Heading into the game as the second-ranked team on the Premier League table, Manchester United will be eager to shrug off their 2-1 loss to Leicester City and look to get back to winning ways against relegation-threatened Fulham. The Red Devils will also look to fine-tune all the players and provide them with adequate match practice before resting them ahead of their highly anticipated Europa League final in the upcoming weeks.

The visitors on the other end have been pretty poor in recent times with Fulham starting this game after suffering from three consecutive losses in the league so far. With just two more fixtures left in the ongoing Premier League season, the London outfit will be looking to cause a major upset and end their campaign on a high by recording a shocking win over the Red Devils on the penultimate matchday of the league.

MUN vs FUL Playing 11

Manchester United - Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani

Fulham- Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lemina, Harrison Reed, Ademola Lookman, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic

MUN vs FUL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Edinson Cavani or Aleksandar Mitrovic

Vice-Captain - Marcus Rashford or Ademola Lookman

MUN vs FUL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ola Aina, Luke Shaw, Kenny Tete

Midfielders – Lemina, Bruno Fernandes, Ademola Lookman

Strikers – Marcus Rashford, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Edinson Cavani

MUN vs FUL Dream11 Prediction

Manchester United start the match as clear favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over the London outfit at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction- Manchester United 2-0 Fulham

Note: The above MUN vs FUL Dream11 prediction, MUN vs FUL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs FUL Dream11 Team and MUN vs FUL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result