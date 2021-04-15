MUN Vs GRD Dream11: Manchester United Vs Granada Prediction And Team News

Manchester United are set to host Spanish outfit, Granada, in their upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The second leg of the final eight in the tournament is set to be played at Old Trafford on April 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 16) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MUN vs GRD Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the clash.

High spirits and high intensity in Wednesday's #UEL training session ðŸ‘‡#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 14, 2021

MUN vs GRD Match Preview

Manchester United entered the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League after failing to move past the group stages of the Champions League. The Red Devils knocked out Real Sociedad in the round of 32 before locking horns against AC Milan in the round of 16 before taking on Granada in the final eight of the tournament. Heading into the match after registering a comforting 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men will be brimming with confidence and will fancy their chances of cementing a spot for themselves in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Granada, on the other hand, started off their Europa League journey in Group E fo where they managed to finish second behind PSV Eindhoven. Later on, the Spanish outfit edged past Italian giants Napoli in the round of 32 and then knocked out Molde in the round of 16. Heading into the match riding on a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid, the visitors will be looking to give the Red Devils a tough fight at Old Trafford.

MUN vs GRD Playing 11

Manchester United- David De Gea, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Fred, Matic, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Granada- Rui Silva, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Puertas, Angel Montoro, Kenedy, Roberto Soldado

MUN vs GRD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Edinson Cavani or Kenedy

Vice-Captain- Bruno Fernandes or Maxime Gonalons

MUN vs GRD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David De Gea

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dimitri Foulquier, Victor Lindelof, German Sanchez

Midfielders – Maxime Gonalons, Daniel James, Yangel Herrera, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers – Edinson Cavani, Kenedy

MUN vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

Manchester United start the match as favourites as they will be heading into the match after recording a massive 2-0 win over Granada in the first leg. Despite missing out on key players due to injuries, we expect the Red Devils to cruise past their Spanish counterparts and record a comfortable win on Thursday.

Prediction- Manchester United 2-1 Granada

Note: The above MUN vs GRD Dream11 prediction, MUN vs GRD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs GRD Dream11 Team and MUN vs GRD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.