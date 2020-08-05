MUN Vs LAK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Europa League Live Game Info

Manchester United will come up against LASK in the Europa League Round of 16 after securing a Champions League berth with a third-place finish in the Premier League. The match will be played on August 5, 2020. Here is the MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, top picks, MUN vs LAK Dream11 team news and other match details.

MUN vs LAK live: MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Wednesday, August 5 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 12.30 am IST

MUN vs LAK live: MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester United host LASK after a thumping first-leg victory. The Red Devils scored five past their opponents without conceding any. Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira scored once each for the Old Trafford outfit. Solksjaer's men have already sealed a Champions League spot next season, but will be looking to ensure a victory in the Europa League to round off a decent season in recent years. Meanwhile, LASK finished fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga and suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against RB Salzburg in the playoffs.

MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction: MUN vs LAK Dream11 team news

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the services of three players due to injuries - Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. However, the Norwegian manager can still manage with lesser first-team players in the starting line up courtesy of their astonishing lead in the first leg of the clash. Odion Ighalo is expected to spearhead the attack against LASK, with Sergio Romero replacing David de Gea between the sticks.

LASK: The Austrian Bundesliga outfit have a nearly fit squad as they arrive at Old Trafford for the second leg. Only two players - Thomas Goiginger and Marvin Potzmann will miss out on the Europa League clash due to their respective injuries. Marko Raguz has scored the most goals for the team in the competition (5) and will lead the lines away from home.

MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction: MUN vs LAK playing 11

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Philipp Schmiedl, Gernot Trauner

Midfielders: Husein Balic, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard

Forwards: Mason Greenwood (c), Odion Ighalo, Marko Raguz (vc)

MUN vs LAK live: MUN vs LAK Dream11 prediction and top picks

Manchester United: Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

LASK: Marko Raguz, Husein Balic

MUN vs LAK Dream11 match prediction

Manchester United are the favourites in the game.

Note: The MUN vs LAK Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MUN vs LAK playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter