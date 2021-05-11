MUN Vs LEI Dream11: Man United Vs Leicester Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Manchester United (MUN) will take on Champions League-chasing Leicester City (LEI) to kick off Matchday 36 of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Old Trafford and will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 11. With just hours left for kick-off, here's a look at the MUN vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

MUN vs LEI preview

Manchester United have a packed schedule and slim hopes of clinching the title as they welcome Leicester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Red Devils have sealed Champions League qualification for next season and are almost certain to finish second in the standings, barring any miraculous slip-ups from either themselves or Manchester City. Nonetheless, while Leicester City will prove to be a stern test, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his side with the game against Liverpool on the horizon.

Team news 🔴

Form guide 📈

One to watch 👀#MUFC #MUNLEI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2021

Leicester City meanwhile will hope to make the most of their opportunities against a 'weakened Man United side as they scramble to make the Champions League places. The Foxes had agonisingly missed out on UCL qualification last year, and Brendan Rodgers will hope that his side refrains from those similar mistakes as the Premier League season draws to a close. Leicester had knocked Man United out in the FA Cup semis last month and will hope to clinch three points on their trip to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

MUN vs LEI injury and availability news

Man United captain Harry Maguire is ruled out with an ankle injury, as he joins Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones on the sidelines, Solskjaer is likely to rotate his side heavily, meaning the likes of Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek could come into the XI. For Leicester City, Rodgers himself might rotate with the FA Cup final on the horizon, and the likes of Timothy Castagne and Ayoze Perez could get a game. Meanwhile, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans are all ruled out with injury.

MUN vs LEI predicted playing XIs

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay; Mata, Pogba, Greenwood; Cavani

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay; Mata, Pogba, Greenwood; Cavani Leicester City: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

MUN vs LEI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Defenders: Bailly, Fofana, Lindelof

Midfielders: Pogba, Tielemans, Maddison, McTominay

Forwards: Iheanacho, Cavani, Greenwood

MUN vs LEI Dream11 Team: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Man United: Cavani, Greenwood, Pogba

Leicester City: Iheanacho, Maddison, Tielemans

MUN vs LEI Dream11 prediction

We predict that Leicester City will run out 2-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Note: The above MUN vs LEI Dream11 prediction, MUN vs LEI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs LEI Dream11 team and MUN vs LEI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Leicester Twitter)