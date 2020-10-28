MUN Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

Manchester United will square off against RB Leipzig in a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, October 28 (Thursday morning in India) at Old Trafford. Here is our MUN vs MUN Dream11 prediction, MUN vs MUN Dream11 team, preview and top picks.

MUN vs LEP Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Manchester United have gotten off to a great start at this year's UEFA Champions League. The side won their first fixture of the tournament against Paris Saint-Germain last week to put themselves in second place in the Group H points table. Bruno Fernandes converted an early penalty to give Manchester a 23rd-minute lead.

This lead was surprisingly given away by United's very own Anthony Martial as he tried to head a Neymar shot away from the post in the 55th minute. A last-ditch effort by Pogba and Rashford in the 87th minute gave Manchester United a 2-1 lead which they successfully defended to win the match.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are top of Group H, having won their opener with a clean sheet. Leipzig dominated İstanbul Başakşehir, scoring early in the first half and then holding their position for the win. Angelino scored both goals, in the 16th and 20th minute with assists from Kevin Kampl and Christopher Nkunku to take the team to their first victory. This will be their first meeting with Manchester United in a European competition.

MUN vs LEP live: Probable MUN vs LEP playing 11

Manchester United predicted starting lineup

David de Gea(GK), Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood

RB Leipzig predicted starting lineup

Péter Gulácsi (GK), Marcel Halstenberg, Kevin Kampl, Angeliño, Yusuf Poulsen, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orbán, Dayot Upamecano

MUN vs LEP Key Players

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea

RB Leipzig - Angeliño, Dayot Upamecano, Yusuf Poulsen

MUN vs LEP Dream11 team

David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano, Angeliño, Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Marcus Rashford, Yusuf Poulsen, Edinson Cavani

MUN vs LEP Dream11 prediction

According to our MUN vs LEP match prediction, Manchester United will win this match.

Note: The MUN vs LEP Dream11 prediction and MUN vs LEP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUN vs LEP Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester United Twitter