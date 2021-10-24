MUN Vs LIV Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Team News And More For Premier League Match

In a clash of the titans, Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford. It will be an intense match as is always when these two giants meet. Liverpool are yet to be defeated in the Premier League this season, winning five and drawing the other three, United on the other hand are winless in their last three Premier League games and will be looking to turn over that streak.

Let's take a look at Manchester United vs Liverpool team news, Dream11 prediction, head to head stats, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the titanic Premier League clash.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Dream11 Team

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Goalkeepers: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Fabinho, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (vc), Mohamad Salah (c), Mason Greenwood

MUN vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Our MUN vs LIV Dream11 Prediction is a victory for Liverpool as they are the team in better form and have a better squad on paper.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 58

Manchester United Wins: 28

Draws: 14

Liverpool: 16

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News and Predicted XI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without central defender Raphael Varane (groin injury) so Victor Lindelof will replace the French defender. Marcus Rashford is also said to be fit ahead of their match against the Reds.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he will miss Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot but could be boosted by the return of Curtis Jones.

Manchester United Predicted XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané

Manchester United vs Liverpool Top Picks

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo: One can never count a team out if they have the Portuguese superstar, he can be expected to be a threat throughout the game.

Bruno Fernades: If he is fit he will be the player to watch out for as the midfielder is known for his superb vision and pinpoint accuracy.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian forward is in scintillating form, the top scorer of the Premier League with eight goals, he will for sure be looking to score.

Virgil van Dijk: The difference between the two titans, United and Liverpool, could come down to a single defender and Van Dijk can be that very player, his defensive positioning and strength are second to no one.

(Image: AP)