MUN Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FA Cup 2021 4th Round Match Preview

Following a goalless draw in the Premier League, Manchester United will again lock horns with Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Here are the MUN vs LIV Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

MUN vs LIV live: MUN vs LIV Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 10.30 pm IST

MUN vs LIV live: MUN vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

Man United and Liverpool came up against each other in the Premier League at Anfield last week. But the two sides failed to break the deadlock throughout the course of the game, with the top-of-the-table clash ending in a draw. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp will not let their guard lose with an age-old rivalry now reignited.

Klopp plans to provide his players with the information and support they need as they strive to emerge from a below-par run of results. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 22, 2021

Man United arrived into the fourth round of the knockout competition following a narrow victory against Watford. Scott McTominay netted as early as the 5th minute, with the Old Trafford outfit maintaining their lead throughout the course of the 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Liverpool humiliated Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane netting a brace.

MUN vs LIV playing 11 news

Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of several first-team players due to their respective injuries when they host Liverpool. Marcos Rojo is set to miss out due to a calf injury. Besides, Brandon Williams, Facundo Pellistri and Phil Jones are also the likely absentees for Sunday.

Liverpool have been dented by injuries ever since the start of the current campaign. Defender Virgil van Dijk is yet to recover from a cruciate ligament injury. Besides, Diogo Jota and Joseph Gomez are out due to their respective knee injuries. Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford.

MUN vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Thiago Alcantara, Paul Pogba

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (VC), Roberto Firmino, Edinson Cavani

MUN vs LIV match prediction

Liverpool have struggled with injuries and hence Man United are the favourites to win the clash 1-0.

