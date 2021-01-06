MUN Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Carabao Cup 2020-21 Semi-final

Manchester United will lock horns with Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup 2020-21. The MUN vs MCI match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on January 7, 2021. Here is our MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MUN vs MCI Dream11 team and MUN vs MCI Dream11 top picks.

MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be the year's first Manchester Derby as home favourites Manchester United take on defending champions Manchester City at the English Football League Cup on Thursday. Manchester United have remained unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and will hope to take advantage of a seriously depleted Manchester City side to have a shot at winning the Carabao Cup for the first time since their 2016-17 win. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be hoping to extend their title-winning run to a massive six consecutive times (eighth title altogether).

Having played out a listless 0-0 draw in their last meeting at Old Trafford last month, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last three games against Man City across all competitions. This semi-final will be quite the obverse of the teams' meeting at the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season when the injury-hit United went down 1-3. This time around, it will be Man City who will be missing Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle who have all contracted COVID-19. Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake will also miss out due to injuries.

The hosts will be without Victor Lindelof who has a back injury, while Edinson Cavani serves the second of his three-match ban for his controversial social media post.

MUN vs MCI playing 11 prediction

Manchester United - Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City - Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Sergio Aguero

MUN vs MCI Key Players

Manchester United - Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City - Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias

MUN vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Defenders - Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Harry Maguire

Midfielders - Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden

Forwards - Marcus Rashford, Sergio Aguero

MUN vs MCI game prediction

According to our MUN vs MCI match prediction, Manchester United will win this match to set up a final meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Note: The MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction and MUN vs MCI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUN vs MCI Dream11 team and MUN vs MCI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

