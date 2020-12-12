MUN Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Match Preview

Matchday 12 of the English Premier League has Manchester United hosting their age-old rivals Manchester City. The Manchester Derby is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford on Saturday and kick off at 11:00 PM IST. Here's the MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MUN vs MCI match prediction and other details of the thrilling encounter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is currently seventh on the PL table. They have managed to win 6 of their 10 Premier League games with 19 points to their name. Manchester United came back brilliantly in their previous Premier League game as they went on to defeat West Ham 3-1 thanks to second-half goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. However, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to RB Leipzig earlier this week as the Premier League giants were knocked out of the Champions League.

Manchester City have had a poor start to their PL campaign as per their usual standards they have set for themselves in recent years. Pep Guardiola's men shockingly sit a point below Manchester United and will look at the derby as an opportunity to turn things their way. With only 5 wins of 10 games, Pep Guardiola has clearly missed the services of his star attacker Kun Aguero who has been a vital part of his tactical setup.

MUN vs MCI playing 11 (predicted)

Man City: Ederson Moraes, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

Manchester United - David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

MUN vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes

Defenders - Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfeilders - Bruno Fernandes, Kevin de Bruyne, Scott McTominay

Attackers - Marcus Rashford (C), Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling (VC)

MUN vs MCI match prediction

A thrilling encounter awaits us at Old Trafford as two of the fiercest rivals of English football take to the pitch on Saturday. Manchester City always brings their A-game in such crucial games and starts the match as favorites. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does have a knack for bringing up surprises in important games.

Prediction - United 1 - City 2.

Note: The above MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction MUN vs MCI Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team and MUN vs MCI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.