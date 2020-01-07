MUN Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final on January 8. United have already beaten their city rivals this season when the sides met last month. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a MUN vs MCI Dream11 team.

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

🗣️ Ole is aiming for a repeat of our derby day showing in December ✊#MUFC #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2020

MUN vs MCI team preview

Manchester United have a stellar record against the top six sides in the Premier League, beating City, Tottenham Hotspur and holding league leaders Liverpool to a 1-1 draw. However, they have struggled against sides who like to sit back and hit on the counter.

While the way City plays falls right in the hands of United, Pep Guardiola would be wary of United's strength on the break. United's FA Cup game against Wolverhampton Rovers was yet another cause for frustration for their supporters. Meanwhile, City cruised past League 2 side Port Vale in their fixture.

Manchester City have been vulnerable at the back with Aymeric Laporte injured. City's defence of the Carabao Cup have been immaculate so far and Guardiola will be looking to make it to the finals once again. With United looking to capitalise on the weakness, it would be interesting to see how Guardiola and his men set up at Old Trafford.

🗣| Pep on Revenge vs United



“It’s a semi-final. When you play opponents many times sometimes you win, sometimes you lose - especially against a top team like United. I didn’t expect when I arrived to beat them all the time. We have won more than we lost so that is important.” pic.twitter.com/FXKqN5Vj7I — City Chief (@City_Chief) January 6, 2020

MUN vs MCI Dream11 win-loss record

Manchester United: DLWWL

Manchester City: WWWLW

MUN vs MCI team news

Manchester United: Anthony Martial (illness), Eric Bailly (knee), Harry Maguire (foot), Jesse Lingard (illness), Marcos Rojo (muscle), Paul Pogba (ankle), Scott McTominay (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee)

Manchester City: Aymeric Laporte (meniscus), Leroy Sane (cruciate ligament)

MUN vs MCI predicted line-ups

Manchester United

Sergio Romero (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo (GK), Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Angelino, Rodri, Phil Foden, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero

MUN vs MCI Dream11 top picks

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

MUN VS MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Angelino, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Fred, Nemanja Matic, David Silva, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

MUN VS MCI Dream11 prediction

Both sides will be looking to make to the Carabao Cup final. Although it's a hard one to pick a winner, based on current form we predict Manchester City to go through.

Please note that the MUN vs MCI Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.