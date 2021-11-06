MUN Vs MCI Predictions: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI &Team News For Premier League Match

In a titanic clash, Manchester United will host their neighbours and Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford. With the Manchester derby set to be played on Saturday, it will be a titanic clash and both teams will most likely give their all to grab the win. United is currently in fifth place, three points behind City who are in third.

Let's take a look at Manchester United vs Man City playing XI prediction, head-to-head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Dream11 Team

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (vc), Ilkay Gundogan, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (c), Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Dream11 Prediction

Based on our analysis of the form for both the teams and their history, our MUN vs MCI Dream11 Prediction is that Manchester City will come out on top in the derby clash in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Head-to-Head Premier League Record

Total Matches Played: 48

Manchester United Wins: 24

Manchester City Wins: 15

Draws: 9

Manchester United vs Man City: Playing XI Predictions

Manchester United Predicted XI: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Fantasy Tips

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese superstar cannot be left out of any fantasy team because he is one player who is a constant goal threat. Ronaldo has scored nine goals and set up one in the 11 matches since his return to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes: Another Portuguese superstar who is a constant attacking threat, can score and set up goals so keep an eye out for him. He joined United a couple of seasons back and has made a total of 95 appearances for them in which he has been sensational, scoring 44 and setting up another 33.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne: While he has had a slow start to the season, do not count this midfield maestro out as he can change the game with a single through-ball or a finesse shot from outside the box. While he may only have three goals and an assist so far this season, in his 275 appearances for City he has scored 70 and assisted another 108 goals.

Phil Foden: The bright spark that keeps on giving, Foden has been fantastic for Guardiola since he has become a regular in the playing XI. This season he has scored five and set up four in 12 matches so far, for City he has played 136 games in total and scored 36 times and assisted 26 more and at the age of just 21, things will only get better for England forward.

(Image: premierleague.com)