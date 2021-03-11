MUN Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

AC Milan continue on their hunt for European glory once again as they take a trip to England and take on Manchester United in their ongoing UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday. The first leg of this round of 16 tie is set to be played on March 11 at Old Trafford with the kickoff scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MUN vs MIL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the UEFA Europa League encounter.

MUN vs MIL live: MUN vs MIL Dream11 match preview

Dropping down from the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in its group stages, Manchester United walk into the game after registering a comfortable win over Real Sociedad winning 4-0 across two legs. The Red Devils will be brimming with confidence as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men defeated a highflying Manchester City 2-0 in their previous Premier League outing and will take great pride in breaking the winning run of their city rivals. With the first leg being played at their home, the Manchester outfit will focus on using this home advantage to score and stop their Italian rivals from pocketing any possible away goal on Thursday.

AC Milan kicked off their Europa League campaign in the group stages where they managed to top Group H which saw them qualify for the Round of 32. Later on, the Rossoneri played out a 2-2 draw against FC Crvena Zvezda during their trip to Serbia and later ended up playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse leg. Stefano Pioli's men banked on their first-leg draw and away goals to advance into the round of 16 of the Europa League and will head into the match following a four-match unbeaten run.

MUN vs MIL Playing 11

Manchester United - Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

AC Milan - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Diogo Dalot, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao

MUN vs MIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles,

Midfielders - Franck Kessie, Bruno Fernandes, Samu Castillejo, Daniel James, Brahim Diaz

Strikers - Anthony Martial, Rafael Leao

MUN vs MIL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fernandes or Rafael Leao

Vice-Captain- Anthony Martial or Samu Castillejo

MUN vs MIL Match Prediction

Given the squad quality and strength of both teams, this round of 16 tie promises to be a thrilling encounter. It is very difficult to determine a clear winner as we predict the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan

Note: The above MUN vs MIL Dream11 prediction, MUN vs MIL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs MIL Dream11 Team and MUN vs MIL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.