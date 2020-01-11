MUN Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

A smiling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will host relegation battlers Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 11 (8:30 pm IST). Manchester United have failed to register a win in the three games they have played this calendar year. Norwich, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points from 21 games so far.

MUN vs NOR Dream11 top picks

The boss gave a positive update on @HarryMaguire93 ahead of #MUNNOR 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2020

Despite being stuck to the bottom of the Premier League table, Norwich City have scored the maximum number of goals among the bottom three sides in the Premier League (22). However, they have conceded the most number of goals in the league this season as well (41). The likes of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial, therefore, could be in for a field day at Old Trafford this weekend.

While much has been made of the full-back duo of league leaders Liverpool, Daniel Farke has moulded a lite version of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Canaries. Max Aarons and Sam Byram have put in stellar performances over the last couple of weeks. This has also led to Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Aarons. However, in his pre-match press conference, Daniel Farke warned suitors against the move in order to allow Aarons to continue his development with Norwich.

The MUN vs NOR Dream11 top picks throw up some interesting names, therefore. Marcus Rashford has more often than not taken to forcing the issue for Manchester United. Daniel James has been among the assists, while Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell scored against Crystal Palace earlier this year.

👏 @camjerome33 and @alextettey86 scoring at Old Trafford 👏



A throwback to our last visit to Manchester United and a first win there since 1989 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DGrkJWeKqp — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 10, 2020

MUN vs NOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Defenders - Max Aarons, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams

Midfielders - Todd Cantwell, Emile Buendia, Daniel James (vice-captain), Fred

Forwards - Marcus Rashford (captain), Teemu Pukki, Mason Greenwood

MUN vs NOR Dream11 prediction

With the MUN vs NOR Dream11 top picks in place, it seems likely that Manchester United will register their first win in the calendar year this weekend. Norwich City have enjoyed some degree of success against the 'Big Six' in the Premier League this season. However, having shipped 41 goals so far this season, our prediction for this game is a 2-1 win for Manchester United.

Please note, these predictions are made out of our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.