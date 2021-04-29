MUN Vs ROM Dream11: Man United Vs Roma Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Premier League heavyweights will take on Serie A side AS Roma in what promises to be a scintillating Europa League semi-final first-leg tie. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will kick off at 8:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 29 (12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 30). Here is our MUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, top picks and our MUN vs ROM Dream11 team.

MUN vs ROM preview

Manchester United have been in fantastic form all season and arrive into this match on the back of six consecutive victories in all competitions. Having reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last year, The Red Devils will hope to go one step further and repeat their title-winning campaign of 2016/17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have so far beaten the likes of Granada, Real Sociedad and AC Milan in the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead Manchester United to gloryâ“#UEL pic.twitter.com/M1IhmtqyP4 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 29, 2021

On the other hand, AS Roma have been in terrible form coming into this game as they have just managed one victory in their last five games (2D 2L). This run of poor results has seen Paulo Fonseca's side drop to seventh place in the Serie A standings and 11 points of AC Milan, who occupy the last European spots. Despite the poor results, Roma is expected to arrive all guns blazing as they have an opportunity to reach their first European Cup final in 30 years.

MUN vs ROM predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

AS Roma: Pau Lopez; Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling; Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

MUN vs ROM top picks

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Edison Cavani, Marcus Rashford

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

MUN vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forwards: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Edin Dzeko

MUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Manchester United will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, MUN vs ROM match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs ROM Dream11 team and MUN vs ROM Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.