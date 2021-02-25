MUN Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Manchester United are set to host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their ongoing Europa League campaign. The Round of 32 encounter is set to be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 26) according to IST. Let's have a look at the MUN vs RS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this match.

MUN vs RS live: MUN vs RS Dream11 match preview

Manchester United are expected to play this match with utmost ease and comfort as they already have a foot in the Europa League round of 16, thanks to their scintillating performance in the first leg. The Red Devils walk into the game having scored four away goals in the first leg and backed it up by keeping a clean sheet during their faceoff in Turin. United rode on a brace by midfielder Bruno Fernandes followed up by goals from Daniel James and Marcus Rashford and will draw utmost confidence as they welcome the Spanish outfit to Old Trafford on Thursday.

Real Sociedad, have nothing but pride to play for when they visit Old Trafford for the reverse leg. Imanol Alguacil’s men have managed to shrug off the Manchester United defeat and have bounced back to their best as they recorded a brilliant 4-0 win against Alaves in LaLiga. They will have to heavily rely on hat-trick hero Alexander Isak to come out all guns blazing and look to pull off a major upset.

MUN vs RS Playing 11

Manchester United - Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial

Real Sociedad- Alex Remiro, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Andoni Gorosabell, Nacho Monreal, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, David Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

MUN vs RS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Dean Henderson

Defenders- Igor Zubeldia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nacho Monreal, Alex Telles

Midfielders- David Silva, Daniel James, Adnan Januzaj

Strikers- Mason Greenwood, Alexander Isak, Anthony Martial

MUN vs RS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Alexander Isak or Mason Greenwood

Vice-Captain- Anthony Martial or David Silva

MUN vs RS Match Prediction

Manchester United are set to play a huge Premier League game against Chelsea over the weekend and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep the fixture in mind while selecting his starting 11. He is expected to give the younger players a chance and a feel of European football on Thursday. Despite benching a few first-team regulars, we expect the Red Devils to register a narrow win and advance to the Europa League Round of 16.

Prediction- Manchester United 2-1 Real Sociedad

Note: The above MUN vs RS Dream11 prediction, MUN vs RS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs RS Dream11 Team and MUN vs RS Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.