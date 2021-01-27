MUN Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Manchester United (MUN) will lock horns with Sheffield United (SHF) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, January 27 at 8:15 PM GMT (Thursday, January 28 at 1:45 AM IST). The game will be played at the Old Trafford in Stretford, England. Here is our MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction, top picks and MUN vs SHF Dream11 team.

Manchester United are currently at the second spot of the Premier League standings with 40 points. Harry Maguire and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing three (four draws). Sheffield United, on the other hand, are at the basement (20th) spot of the table with only five points and a win-loss record of 1-16 (two draws).

England time and date: Wednesday, January 27 at 8:15 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Thursday, January 28 at 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford, England

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: Manchester United probable playing 11

David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bertrand Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matić, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani

MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction: Sheffield United probable playing 11

Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp

Manchester United: Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial

Sheffield United: John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, David McGoldrick

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: John Egan, Chris Basham, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Ethan Ampadu

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Manchester United are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MUN vs SHF Dream11 prediction, MUN vs SHF Dream11 team, probable MUN vs SHF playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs SHF Dream11 team and MUN vs SHF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

