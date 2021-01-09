MUN Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FA Cup 2020-21 3rd Round Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United look to make amends for their Carabao Cup exit when they take on Watford in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2020 (Thursday IST). Here is the MUN vs WAT Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other match details.

MUN vs WAT live: MUN vs WAT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2020 (Sunday, January 10 IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

MUN vs WAT live: MUN vs WAT Dream11 prediction and preview

Man United were embarrassingly knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Man City, with John Stones and Fernandinho netting one goal each. But the team's top form in the Premier League offers a ray of hope for the Old Trafford faithful, which could prove to be a boon against Watford.

Watford, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 defeat against Swansea in the Championship. The team's struggle could be comprehended from the fact that they have managed just two victories in the previous five games in the Championship.

MUN vs WAT playing 11 news

Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of Edinson Cavani, who faces a suspension by FA for his racist slur. Besides, Facundo Pellistri and Phil Jones are recovering from their respective injuries, while defender Marcos Rojo is doubtful for the clash due to a calf injury.

On the other hand, Watford have a long injury list with Christian Kabasele out due to a knee injury. Besides, Craig Cathcart, Quina, Isaac Success, Joao Pedro and Tom Dele-Bashiru are also set to sit out on the sidelines for the third round of the competition.

MUN vs WAT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defenders: Marc Navarro, Jeremy Ngakia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverly

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (VC), Troy Deeney, Mason Greenwood

MUN vs WAT match prediction and top picks

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Watford: Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr

MUN vs WAT match prediction

Man United are the favourites to win the game against Watford.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MUN vs WAT playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter