MUN Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Manchester United will clash heads with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday, September 23,12:15 a.m. IST in an EFL Cup tie. Manchester United find themselves 3rd in the race of Carabao cup having won four of their five games, and have drawn one. While West Ham has won two and drawn two before losing their first game of the season to Manchester United. Here is our Man Utd vs West Ham team news and MUN vs WHU Dream11 team.

Man Utd vs West Ham Head to Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the space of four days, with Manchester United winning the previous tie 2-1. The Reds Devils also have a good Head-to-Head record and will go into this fixture unbeaten in the last 17 home games against the Hammers.

Man Utd vs West Ham news

Both managers are expected to rotate their squads for the Carabao Cup tie. For Manchester United, Marcus Rashford will not be available for this fixture, while Phil Jones and Dean Henderson too might not feature as they face minor injuries. Meanwhile, for West Ham United Winston Reid who has been out with a long-term injury misses out.

MUN vs WHU Probable Playing XI

Manchester United Predicted XI: Tom Heaton; Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho; Edinson Cavani

West Ham United Predicted XI: Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks; Mark Noble, Tomas Soucek; Nikola Vlasic, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio

MUN vs WHU Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Edinson Cavani

West Ham United

Michail Antonio

Said Benrahma



MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team

Alphonse Areola, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, Jadon Sancho (C), Edinson Cavani, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma (VC)



MUN vs WHU Dream11 Prediction:

Manchester United and West Ham United both stand a good chance in this game. Both teams will rest some of their key players in this EFL Cup tie, especially given that the two teams play the weekend and also in European football midweek thereafter. However, Manchester United will go into the tie having the upper hand and are our favourites to win the game.