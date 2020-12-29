MUN Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

A high flying Manchester United side will host a free-spirited Wolves side at Old Trafford for Matchday 16 of the Premier League. The Manchester United vs Wolves match will be played on Wednesday, December 30, with kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction and team news among other details of United's last game of 2020.

MUN vs WOL Dream11 Team News

Solskjaer will question the fitness of Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford as the duo suffered from knocks in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Leicester City. While Lindelof is fighting off a back problem, Rashford is expected to be benched after having an issue with his shoulder. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for the Wolves encounter and will likely be thrown back into the starting 11.

Lindelof’s knock means he is likely to be rested given the congested fixture list. We expect Eric Bailly to deputise for him. Similarly, Rashford’s shoulder problems will see the English international miss out with Cavani taking the No. 9 slot with Anthony Martial starting on the left-wing.

Wolves on the other hand don’t have any fresh new injury concerns as Nuno Espirito Santo will be without three first-team players. Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto are going to miss the match with Leander Dendoncker also unavailable after a muscle injury ruling him out for the United clash.

MUN vs WOL Playing 11

Manchester United: David de Gea, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Maguire, Greenwood, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Matic, Cavani, Martial

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Coady, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Boly, Moutinho, Podence, Traore, Neves, Silva, Neto

MUN vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Patricio

Defenders: Coady, Maguire, Semedo, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Moutinho, Pogba, Neves

Strikers: Martial, Neto

MUN vs WOL Dream11 team Top picks

Captain: Bruno Fernandes or Patricio

Vice-Captain: Neto or Martial

MUN vs WOL Match prediction

Currently slotted in the 4th position, Manchester United are just two points away from second place. They will be looking to fight for the title and continue to pressurise table-toppers Liverpool by reducing the points gap. We predict a hard-fought win for the Manchester outfit at the end of Wednesday's match. Manchester United 2-1 Wolves

Note: The above MUN vs WOL Dream11 prediction, MUN vs WOL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. MUN vs WOL Dream11 team and MUN vs WOL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results