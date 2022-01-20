'Must Leave Before January 31': Barcelona Confirms Dembele's Departure

La Liga giant Barcelona has confirmed that the club wants to move French footballer Ousmane Dembele out of the team before the winter transfer window comes to an end this month. The development was confirmed by a top club official, who said Dembele needs to find a new club after refusing to agree on a new deal, as his contract expires in June this year. Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez didn’t include Dembele in the squad for the Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. As per a report by the Associated Press, Barcelona soccer director Mateu Alemany informed that the selection decision was a direct result of the player’s refusal to sign a new contract.

“During the six, seven months that we have been negotiating and talking, Barca has made several offers for Ousmane to continue with us, all of which have been rejected by his agents. Given the situation, we have told the player and his agents that he must leave immediately because we want players who are committed to the future of the team and that he must leave before January 31,” Alemany was quote by AP as saying.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barca in a 147 million euro deal in 2017

The French winger joined Barcelona from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2017, for a deal worth 147 million euros, including add-ons. Barca fans questioned the club’s decision to spend so much money on him, as they believed the deal would have cost Barca a good chunk of the 220 million euros they received for Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele was injured for long stretches in the first two seasons of his stint with Barca before establishing himself as a regular starter last seen.

A look at Ousmane Dembele's career with Barcelona

Dembele has represented Barcelona in a total of 129 matches across the competition and has a total of 54 goal-scoring contributions for the team. Out of the 54, Dembele has scored goals on 31 occasions, while assisting goals on 23 other occasions. In the 2021/22 season, Dembele has played only six La Liga matches for Barcelona and has scored no goals. He has represented the team thrice in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 and once each in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa. His lone goal in the season came in the Copa del Rey game against Linares on 5 January 2022.

