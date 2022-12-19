'My African Team Played Superb': Kenyan President Lauds French Side After World Cup Defeat

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto hailed the French football team's performance after their close defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Taking it to Twitter Ruto wrote, "Congratulations Argentina for winning the world Cup. My African team at world Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home."

Congratulations Argentina for winning the world Cup. My African team at world Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home. pic.twitter.com/Cx9BZDZRnJ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 18, 2022

A tweet prior to this was also posted by the Kenyan President where he shared that he is supporting the "African team" and then wished luck to Rachel (wife) and kids as they were supporting the other side.

Supporting the African team in the world Cup finals. Good luck Rachel & kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way expecting fine football. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 18, 2022

France faces World Cup defeat

Argentina had seen victory with 4-2 on penalties in the intensely fought final which has been the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. Just after the World Cup final Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto praised the french team for giving tough competition.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup and congratulated France's football team for their spirited performance. Further, he said, "Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video where he has been seen praising the team's effort and wrote, "Fiers de Vous (Proud of you)." In a tweet prior to this, he wrote, "Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory."

Bravo à l'équipe de France pour son parcours et sa combativité dans cette Coupe du Monde. Vous avez fait vibrer la Nation et les supporters du monde entier. Félicitations à l'Argentine pour sa victoire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 18, 2022

With inputs from ANI