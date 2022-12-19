Last Updated:

'My African Team Played Superb': Kenyan President Lauds French Side After World Cup Defeat

Kenyan Prez William Samoei Ruto hailed the French football team's performance after their close defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Kenyan Prez praise France

Image: ANI


Taking it to Twitter Ruto wrote, "Congratulations Argentina for winning the world Cup. My African team at world Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home." 

A tweet prior to this was also posted by the Kenyan President where he shared that he is supporting the "African team" and then wished luck to Rachel (wife) and kids as they were supporting the other side. 

France faces World Cup defeat 

Argentina had seen victory with 4-2 on penalties in the intensely fought final which has been the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. Just after the World Cup final Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto praised the french team for giving tough competition.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup and congratulated France's football team for their spirited performance. Further, he said, "Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!" 

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video where he has been seen praising the team's effort and wrote, "Fiers de Vous (Proud of you)." In a tweet prior to this, he wrote, "Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory." 

With inputs from ANI

