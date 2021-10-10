'My Last One': Neymar Admits He Does Not Expect To Play Another World Cup After Qatar

Brazilain International footballer Neymar feels that the 2022 Qatar edition will be his final appearance for the country at a World Cup, as he feels he might no longer have the mental power to cope with football. Neymar has confessed that he does not anticipate competing in another World Cup after 2022 since the physical and mental strain of the game has wreaked havoc on him. After failing in his last two efforts to win football's most coveted title, he feels that next year in Qatar will be his final chance.

In DAZN's documentary titled Neymar & The Line of Kings, he stated that he has little hopes of continuing his international career until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Neymar shocked the fans all around the world with his decision and also stated that he will do everything within his powers to fulfil his dream and lift the title.

"I think it's my last World Cup. I see it as my last because I don’t think I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore. I’ll do everything to turn up well and win it for my country to realize my greatest dream since I was little, I hope I can do it," said Neymar

Brazil hasn't won football's most prestigious award since 2002 and will hope that Neymar will guide them to glory after a 19-year wait.

Brazil football: Neymar’s international career so far

Neymar has 69 goals to his name across 119 games for Brazil, putting him at the second spot in all-time top goalscorers for the nation behind Pele. So far, he has appeared in two World Cups for Brazil. In both 2014 and 2018, he was at the forefront of Brazil's aspirations to win the prized title, but they missed the mark in the semi-final and quarter-final rounds of both competitions.

He has only managed to win only two tournaments with Brazil, the Confederations Cup in 2013 and the gold medal in Rio De Janeiro Olympics 2016.

Neymar-led Brazil recently suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final of Copa America 2021 against Lionel Messi’s Argentina. He would aim to close in on his international journey on a positive note and lay his hands on the coveted World Cup 2022 title.

Image: AP