'My Role Wasn't That Of A Deputy': Karim Benzema Speaks About His Partnership With Ronaldo

Real Madrid and French striker Karim Benzema has spoken about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and insists that his role was not that of Cristiano Ronaldo's deputy during their time together at the club.

Speaking to France Football, Benzema said "It (my role alongside Ronaldo) wasn't a deputy, it wasn't that. I didn't say to myself: 'Ah, I have to give him the ball all the time'. I was playing well but he was scoring twice [each game]. It's the truth, you can't do anything about it.''

Karim Benzema further added that Ronaldo in no way stopped him from being the best version of himself and that both have different ways of playing. He also added that he alongside Ronaldo and Bale formed a great partnership and won a lot of games together. "Since he left for Juve, I took over in my own way and it's going well. I don't play like Cristiano Ronaldo, and he doesn't play like Karim Benzema. He didn't stop me from being the best version of myself. We won a lot of games, I had a lot of fun. To think like that is to be too individual. I won it all with him. The Champions League, many championships, we scored I don't know how many goals, we were part of the magic trio with [Gareth] Bale, there were a lot of very good moments and I don't see any bad ones."

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid: How did the duo perform?

Both Benzema and Ronaldo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2009. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club while Benzema has found the back of the net 302 times in his 585 games for the club so far. In their time together, the duo scored 642 goals, Ronaldo scored 450 goals of those while Benzema netted 192 times.

The duo together won 12 trophies at the club, two La Liga trophies, two Spanish Cup and two Spanish Super Cup titles along with three UEFA Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Image: AP