My Time At The Club Has Been A Rollercoaster: Wayne Rooney After Resigning As Derby Coach

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney decided to leave Derby County Football club with immediate effect following club relegation to third-tier League One. Wayne Rooney's managerial career with Derby County Football club started in November 2020 after the former England skipper had to cut short his stint in Major League soccer. The former striker's decision comes amid uncertainty at the club.

The Derby County Football Club are currently looking for new owners after Derby not only went into administration but also got relegated to League One after being docked a total of 21 points last term due to their financial trouble. Following the resignation from the manager post of Derby County Wayne Rooney in his statement said, "Over the course of the Summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County. Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

He further said, “My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge. Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support.

"I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times. Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future.”

Why were Derby County handed 21 points deduction?

Derby were initially handed a 12-point deduction in September 2021 for entering administration. The point deduction saw them dropping to the bottom of the Championship points table. Things only got from bad to worse for Derby County when the club was further handed a nine-point penalty, and also three points suspension was handed out in November. The club head to bear the burn tof financial mismanagement by former owner Mel Morris.

According to Goal.com Morris had sold Pride Park to one of his own companies for £81 million ($110m) before immediately leasing it back to the club. While the club was initially been cleared of breaking any rules by an independent tribunal in August 2020, the EFL appealed that decision and won a part of that case which related to the measurement of player values.