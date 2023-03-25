Myanmar Vs Kyrgyz Republic Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Tri-Nation Match

Myanmar vs Kyrgyz Republic live streaming: Myanmar will take on Krygz Republic in their second match of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament at the Imphal Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Myanmar football team lost to host India in their first match on March 22, 2023, by a margin of 1-0, and they must now beat Kyrgyzstan if they want to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

It will not be an easy task for the Myanmar football team as the Krygz Republic is slightly an upper-ranked team in the FIFA team rankings. If we talk about Myanmar's last match against India, despite showing some fight in the initial stages they lost the match by a narrow margin. Kyrgyz Republic on the other hand is the highest-ranked team in the tournament and has had the privilege to observe both teams and will now play their first match of the tournament. Kyrgyzstan will play its last match against the Indian football team on March 28, 2023. Ahead of the match head coach of both teams looked confident to win the match.

Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner before the match said:

Our target is to improve our performance first, and then to improve as a team. Only then can we reach something in terms of results? Of course, we want to get better results, that’s the main target overall. They have a strong line-up that will come to their advantage tomorrow. The last few matches were not as successful for us, but we want to change that and try our best.

“We watched the last game (between India and Myanmar), and have seen their previous matches too. We’ve been collecting useful information from every match that we’ve seen, and have planned accordingly", Krygz Republic coach said before the match.

When and where will Myanmar vs the Krygz Republic Tri-Nation International match kick-off?

Myanmar vs the Krygz Republic Tri-Nation International match will kick off at 6:00 PM IST on March 25, 2023 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

How to watch Myanmar vs the Krygz Republic Tri-Nation International match in India?

Myanmar vs the Krygz Republic Tri-Nation International match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch Myanmar vs the Krygz Republic Tri-Nation International match online?