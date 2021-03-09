Namibia President Devastated With Liverpool Form, Says 'Team Is Dying' On Twitter

Namibia President Hage Geingob has expressed his disappointment with Liverpool's performances in recent matches. The third president of Namibia has been a die-hard supporter of the Reds of Merseyside for quite some time and is often seen sharing his views on the club's performances on Twitter.

Hage Geingob concerned over Liverpool form

Hage Geingob has lately been pretty vocal about Liverpool's form and recently went on to share a cryptic message on Twitter. His tweet cleverly revolves around "You'll Never Walk Alone" which is famously known as the Liverpool anthem and is often sung at Anfield before the start of every Liverpool game. He shared a bizarre message on Liverpool Football Club and went on to mention how the supporters of the Merseyside team "have been walking alone for a while now". The Namibia President added how he believes the team is dying and Liverpool supporters are "becoming orphans".

Liverpool hit top gear in the 2018-19 campaign which saw the Reds of Merseyside reach the Champions League final. They went on to cross over the final hurdle and managed to get their hands on European glory next year as Jurgen Klopp's team defeated fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League 2019 final. They followed it up by winning the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and later went on to fulfil one of the biggest dreams of every Liverpool supporter by managing to clinch the English Premier League title in the middle of a pandemic hit 2019/20 season.

However, the Reds' train seems to have derailed since then as they have become inconsistent since the start of the 20-21 season. Liverpool are going through a real rough patch and find themselves on the wrong sides of the results in recent matches. Their latest outing ended in a 0-1 loss to relegation-threatened Fulham which was also their sixth home defeat on the trot.

Liverpool have been having suffering from major problems with the defence being at the top of their concerns. The Reds have had damaging injuries in the squad and will be without the services of senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez for the rest of the ongoing season. They have also been struggling in front of the goal with Liverpool yet to score a goal from open play at Anfield in 2021.

Currently slotted eighth on the Premier League standings, Liverpool have managed to pocket just 43 points so far. With 12 wins and seven draws in 28 league games, the Reds currently see themselves seven points away from the top four with league leaders Manchester City holding a massive 22-point lead over them. Jurgen Klopp's men registered only two wins in the last eight matches which came against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and followed up by a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom-feeders Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The reigning Premier League champions will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes soon with a tough run of fixtures coming up. The Reds will be back in Champions League action as Jurgen Klopp's side travels to Puskas Arena for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 before taking a trip to Molineux to take on Nuno Espirito Santos' Wolves. They follow it up with another trip to Emirates before hosting high-flying Aston Villa at home.