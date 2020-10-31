NAN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Coronavirus-hit Nantes will welcome champions Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire this weekend in Ligue 1. The fixture will be played on Saturday, October 31 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:20 am IST. Here's a look at our NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, NAN vs PSG Dream11 team and the probable NAN vs PSG playing 11.

NAN vs PSG live: NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

Nantes have been afflicted with coronavirus cases and last played competitive football two weeks ago. Their most recent clash with RC Lens was put off as Lens recorded double figures in positive tests before the game. The Nantes team currently occupies the 15th spot but today's game might not be the one taking them up in the table as they face strong opposition in Paris Saint-Germain who are on a winning streak and have recorded six straight wins in Ligue 1.

Based on recent form, our NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction is a comfortable win for the defending champions.

🔝🥇 #UCL



𝗠𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗮𝗻 has been nominated for player of the week in the @ChampionsLeague 🏆



Vote for our Parisian here! 👇



🔴🔵 #AllezParis — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 29, 2020

Also Read | LIV Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

NAN vs PSG live: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 17 times across all competitions. Paris Saint-Germain have won 16 of those while Nantes have managed to win only one. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for PSG.

Also Read | ALA Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: Probable NAN vs PSG playing 11

Nantes probable 11 - Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Thomas Basila; Aboulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo

Paris Saint-Germain probable 11 - Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha; Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia

NAN vs PSG live: Top picks for NAN vs PSG Dream11 team

NAN vs PSG live: Nantes top picks

Alban Lafont

Marcus Coco

NAN vs PSG live: Paris Saint-Germain top picks

Kylian Mbappe

Rafinha

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson's Message For Van Der Sar's 50th Birthday Leaves Fans Emotional; Watch

NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: NAN vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alban Lafont

Defenders - Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois

Midfielders - Rafinha, Ander Herrera, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco

Forwards - Kylian Mbappe (C), Pablo Sarabia (VC)

Also Read | Hoping For More Eyeballs From India During World Cup: Nasser Al Khater, CEO Qatar 2022

Note: The above NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, NAN vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAN vs PSG Dream11 team and NAN vs PSG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PSG Twitter