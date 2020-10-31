Nantes Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Nantes take on Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 9 in Ligue 1 this week at the Stade de la Beaujoire. This will be Nantes’ first game in two weeks after their match last weekend against Lens was postponed. The Nantes vs PSG live stream will begin on Saturday night, October 31 (Sunday, November 1 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Nantes vs PSG live stream information, Nantes vs PSG team news and our Nantes vs PSG prediction.

Also Read: Kean Pushing Himself Into PSG's Plans After Strong Start

On the programme for your last Daily News of the week 📋



✈️ Preparation for Nantes

👩 @PSG_Feminines getting ready to play this weekend pic.twitter.com/NWgcbbu4gS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 30, 2020

Nantes vs PSG preview

While the hosts haven’t played a game in two weeks, the last time they did feature it ended on a positive note as they beat Brest 3-1. The home victory brought to an end to a run that saw them lose three out of their four games before the fixture against Brest. Nantes are currently placed 15th in the Ligue 1 standings with eight points from seven games.

Also Read: Neymar Injury Update: How Long Will The PSG Star Be Out For After Injury Against Istanbul?

PSG, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their impressive start to the Ligue 1 season. The Parisians sit at the top of the table with 18 points from eight games. Thomas Tuchel’s men ran out 2-0 winners over Istanbul Basaksehir in their last game in the Champions League and will be hoping to secure their seventh straight victory on the bounce when they take on Nantes.

Also Read: Kean Scores 2 As PSG Wins 2-0 At Basaksehir; Neymar Injured

Nantes vs PSG team news: Injury update

Le groupe convoqué par Christian Gourcuff pour affronter le @PSG_inside demain 👇#FCNPSG — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 30, 2020

Nantes: The hosts will be without the services of Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Kalifa Coulibaly and Sebastien Corchia, with the quartet testing positive for COVID-19. Nicolas Pallois misses out as well, with the defender suspended because of yellow card accumulation.

PSG: Star player Neymar is set to miss out the next few games with an adductor injury. The Brazilian joins Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat on the treatment table. Angel Di Maria will miss the game as well, with the midfielder serving the last of his four-game suspension.

Also Read: PSG Ambassador Outlines Kylian Mbappe's plans Of Winning The UCL Before 'moving On'

Nantes vs PSG team news: Probable playing 11

Nantes: Lafont; Appiah, Castelletto, Basila, Traore; Toure, Abeid; Louza, Blas, Simon; Kolo Muani

Lafont; Appiah, Castelletto, Basila, Traore; Toure, Abeid; Louza, Blas, Simon; Kolo Muani PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha; Sarabia, Kean, Mbappe

How to watch Nantes vs PSG live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Nantes vs PSG live telecast on BT Sport. In the USA, the Nantes vs PSG live telecast will be available on beIN SPORTS. The Nantes vs PSG live telecast will not be available for viewers in India. Fans can keep track of the game by following the team’s social media handles

Nantes vs PSG prediction

According to our Nantes vs PSG prediction, PSG are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Nantes, PSG Twitter