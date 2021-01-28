NAP Vs CLCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Reigning champions Napoli host Spezia as they aim to defend their Coppa Italia trophy in the quarter-final clash on Thursday. The match is set to be played at Stadio Diego Maradona on January 28 with kick-off at 1:30 AM (Friday, January 29) according to IST. Let's have a look at NAP vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other match details.

Napoli started off the season very well and have continued to impress in the Serie A as they sit 6th in Italy's domestic league. Gennaro Gattuso's side managed 11 wins from 18 games and accumulated 34 points in the league as they sit a mere 2 points away from a top 4 slot in the Serie A. However, despite all the good performances, Napoli have gone through a rough few weeks as they lost to Andrea Pirlo's Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana final and were later handed an astonishing 3-1 defeat by Verona last Sunday. The Parthenopean side will be looking to get back on the winning ways and a win against Spezia provides them with a perfect opportunity to bounce back and cement a semi-final spot in the Coppa Italia.

Spezia on the other hand have registered just 4 wins from 19 league matches. With 18 points to their name, Vincenzo Italiano's men sit 15th in the Serie A table. Their last outing in the league saw the visitors suffer a narrow 4-3 loss to AS Roma as they now look to get back to winning ways. Spezia will walk into the match brimming with confidence as they defeated Gennaro Gattuso's side earlier this month and will look to replicate a similar performance.

NAP vs CLCI Playing 11

Napoli - Alex Meret, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Spezia - Titas Krapikas, Martin Erlic, Luca Vignali, Simone Bastoni, Kulian Chabot, Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Tomasso Pobega, Andrey Galabinov, Daniele Verde, Diego Farias

NAP vs CLCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Alex Meret

Defenders- Kulian Chabot, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Simone Bastoni, Kostas Manolas

Midfielders- Hirving Lozano, Tomasso Pobega, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Ricci

Strikers- Diego Farias, Dries Mertens

NAP vs CLCI Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dries Mertens or Diego Farias

Vice-Captain- Matteo Ricci or Hirving Lozano

NAP vs CLCI Match Prediction

Napoli start the match as heavy favourites and will be looking to seek their revenge by knocking Spezia out of the Coppa Italia on Thursday. The winner of this match is expected to potentially lock horns against Atalanta or Lazio in the semi-final as Napoli fancy their chances for the same. We predict a comfortable win for Napoli at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Spezia

Note: The above NAP vs CLCI Dream11 prediction, NAP vs CLCI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs CLCI Dream11 Team and NAP vs CLCI Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.