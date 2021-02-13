NAP Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Napoli (NAP) will lock horns with Juventus (JUV) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, February 13 at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy. Here is our NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction, top picks and NAP vs JUV Dream11 team.

Juventus are currently at the third spot of the Serie A standings with 42 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and team have played twenty games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing two (six draws). Napoli, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with 37 points and a win-loss record of 12-7 (one draw).

Italy date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 6:00 PM

India date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy

NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction: NAP vs JUV probable playing 11

NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Napoli probable playing 11

David Ospina, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen

NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Juventus probable playing 11

Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction: NAP vs JUV Dream11 team, top picks

Napoli: Giovani Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Victor Osimhen

Juventus: Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo

NAP vs JUV Match prediction: NAP vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens

NAP vs JUV team: NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Juventus are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction, NAP vs JUV Dream11 team, probable NAP vs JUV playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs JUV Dream11 team and NAP vs JUV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Twitter