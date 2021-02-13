NAP Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Napoli (NAP) will lock horns with Juventus (JUV) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, February 13 at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy. Here is our NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction, top picks and NAP vs JUV Dream11 team.
Juventus are currently at the third spot of the Serie A standings with 42 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and team have played twenty games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing two (six draws). Napoli, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with 37 points and a win-loss record of 12-7 (one draw).
Also Read l Bologna vs Benevento live stream, prediction, team news, Serie A live
David Ospina, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Giovani Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen
Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo
Also Read l FLMI vs MNE Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Brazilian Serie A match preview
Also Read l Zlatan Ibrahimovic brings up 500th club goal after brace vs Crotone in Serie A game: WATCH
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Juventus are the favourites to win the game.
𝘼 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝘾𝙄𝙊 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝘾 💪— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 13, 2021
🇮🇹 @SerieA_EN
🆚 @en_sscnapoli
🏟 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
⏰ 18:00 CET
📲 #NapoliJuve pic.twitter.com/qducHW9DLj
Note: The above NAP vs JUV Dream11 prediction, NAP vs JUV Dream11 team, probable NAP vs JUV playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs JUV Dream11 team and NAP vs JUV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Roma? Juventus team news for Serie A clash