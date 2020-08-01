NAP Vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Napoli will host Lazio in their last Serie A game of the season at Stadio San Paolo this weekend. Napoli are 7th in the Serie A table with 59 points to their name, having won 17 games in the season (Draws 8, Losses 12). Napoli lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Lazio are 4th in the Serie A standings table with 78 points, having picked up 24 wins in the season with 6 draws and 7 losses. Lazio have a chance to move up to 2nd in the table with a win over Napoli. Lazio won 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia. Meanwhile, Ciro Immobile stands a chance to win the European Golden Boot as the Italian has scored 35 goals in the season so far.

The NAP vs LAZ live match will commence on Saturday, August 1 (Sunday, August 2 at 12:15 AM IST). Fans can play the NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, NAP vs LAZ top picks and NAP vs LAZ Dream11 team.

NAP vs LAZ live: NAP vs LAZ Dream11 team

NAP vs LAZ live: NAP vs LAZ match prediction and top picks

Ciro Immobile (Captain) Dries Mertens (Vice-captain) Lorenzo Insigne Matteo Politano Manuel Lazzari Felipe Caicedo

NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Full squads

NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Napoli (NAP) squad

Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Lazio (LAZ) squad

Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye

NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Probable NAP vs LAZ playing 11

Napoli : David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano

: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano Lazio: Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction

Our NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction is that Lazio will win this game.

Note: The NAP vs LAZ Dream11 prediction and NAP vs LAZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAP vs LAZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Lazio/Instagram)