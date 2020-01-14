NAP Vs PRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Napoli will host Perugia in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. New head coach Gennaro Gattuso will be trying to bounce back from his poor start in Serie A to beat the second-tier side. Keep reading for the NAP vs PRG Dream11 predictions, team preview and all match details.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Date: January 14, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

NAP vs PRG team preview

Napoli are still struggling to find the right balance under new head coach Gennaro Gattuso. They are currently 11th in the league with just 24 points after 19 games. Napoli have already lost 7 times in the league and have also lost their last 2 games to Inter Milan and Lazio respectively. The game against Serie B side Perugia can just prove the right game for Gattuso to get his tactics right.

Meanwhile, Perugia currently lie 8th in Serie B with 27 points after 19 games. They have so far managed 7 wins and 6 each of draws and losses. Perugia beat Serie A side Sassuolo in the previous round of the Coppa Italia.

NAP vs PRG team news

Napoli: Dries Mertens (groin), Faouzi Ghoulam (illness), Kalidou Koulibaly (leg), Kevin Malcuit (cruciate ligament)

Perugia: Christian Kouan (toe), Aleandro Rossi (unknown), Pietro Iemmello (unknown)

NAP vs PRG predicted line-ups

NAP vs PRG Dream11: Napoli

Alex Meret (GK), Mario Rui, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Elasd Hysaj, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinksi, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik​

NAP vs PRG Dream11: Perugia

Guglielmo Vicario, Mardochee Nzita, Nicola Falasco, Filippo Scarbi, Matej Rodin, Nicolussi, Marco Carraro, Marcello Falzerano, Vlad Dragomir, Cristian Buonaiuto, Andrija Balic

NAP vs PRG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

Vice-captain: Fabian Ruiz

NAP vs PRG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alex Meret

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nicola Falasco

Midfielders: Marco Carraro, Marcello Falzerano, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinksi

Attackers: Arkadiusz Milik​, Lorenzo Insigne, Cristian Buonaiuto

NAP vs PRG Dream11 prediction

Napoli would be favourites to win the tie.

Note: These predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.