NAP Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Napoli and Real Sociedad come up against each other at the Stadio San Paolo in an all-important UEFA Europa League fixture. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 10 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction, NAP NA RS Dream11 team and the probable NAP vs RS playing 11.

NAP vs RS live: NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture as they aim qualification to the round of 32. Napoli currently tops Group F with ten points but Real Sociedad will leapfrog them with a win here. A lot rests on the other game in the group and if AZ Alkmaar win their clash with bottom side Rijeka, it will mean that one of these teams will be knocked out. Based on recent results our NAP vs RS match prediction is that the team will share the spoils.

In terms of team news, Elseid Hysaj and Amir Rrahmani are doubtful for the home side who are also without Victor Osimhen. The away team also has concerns with David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal doubtful having picked up niggles. Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, and Jon Guridi are unavailable for the fixture as they are all long term absentees.

NAP vs RS live: Napoli vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Napoli have come head to head only once, which was earlier in the group stages this season a game Napoli edged past through to pick up all three points.

🎙 | #Gattuso: "I'm pleased with how the team is doing. We need to perform well both defensively and offensively."#NapoliRealSociedad #UEL



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/VytThxZzAw — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 9, 2020

NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction: Probable NAP vs RS playing 11

Napoli probable 11 - David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna

Real Sociedad probable 11 - Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi; Ander Barrenetxea, Adnan Januzaj, Portu; Alexander Isak

NAP vs RS live: Top picks for NAP vs RS Dream11 team

NAP vs RS live: Napoli top picks

Lorenzo Insigne

Dries Mertens

NAP vs RS live: Real Sociedad top picks

Portu

Nacho Monreal

NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction: NAP vs RS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David Ospina

Defenders - Nacho Monreal, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders - Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme, Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Merino

Forwards - Lorenzo Insigne (C), Dries Mertens, Portu (VC)

Note: The above NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction, NAP vs RS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs RS Dream11 team and NAP vs RS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: SSC Napoli Twitter