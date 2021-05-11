NAP Vs UDI Dream11: Napoli Vs Udinese Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Napoli are all set to face Udinese in their next Serie A fixture as they look to go one step further in securing Champions League football for next season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time on Tuesday, May 11 (12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, May 12) at the Stadio San Paolo. Here is a look at the NAP vs UDI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our NAP vs UDI Dream11 team for the much-awaited Serie A encounter.

NAP vs UDI preview

Napoli arrive at this game on the back of an outstanding six-game unbeaten run that includes four wins and two draws. As a result of this spectacular form, Gennaro Gattuso's side are currently fourth in the Serie A table with 70 points and are a point ahead of fifth-placed Juventus. With the season approaching its business end Napoli cannot afford to drop any points if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.

On the other hand, Udinese have been in fairly inconsistent form this season. Luca Gotti's side are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Juventus last weekend. In terms of their form, Udinese have won two of their previous five Serie A games (1D 2L).

NAP vs UDI predicted starting line-ups

Napoli: Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano; Dries Mertens

Udinese: Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifasi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo de Paul; Roberto Pereyra, Stefano Okaka

NAP vs UDI top picks

Napoli: Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Udinese: Rodrigo de Paul; Roberto Pereyra, Stefano Okaka

NAP vs UDI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani

Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul; Roberto Pereyra, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

NAP vs UDI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Napoli will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above NAP vs UDI Dream11 prediction, NAP vs UDI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAP vs UDI Dream11 team and NAP vs UDI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.