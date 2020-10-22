Napoli Vs AZ Alkmaar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

After a dismal performance in Serie A last season, Napoli had to settle for a seventh-place finish in the competition. Deprived of a Champions League berth, Gennaro Gattuso's men will ply their trade in the Europa League this time around. Napoli begin their Europa League campaign against Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Europa League schedule and Napoli vs AZ Alkmaar live stream

The Europa Ligue live telecast in India will be aired on the Sony Sports Network. Napoli vs AZ Alkmaar live stream will be available on SonyLIV, while live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Europa League live stream date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Europa League live stream time: 10.25 pm IST

Europa League schedule and preview

Napoli have made a decent start to the Serie A campaign this time around. Gattuso's side sit fourth in the table with eight points in the bag. They have managed three victories but also suffered a defeat in the campaign. Napoli arrive into the game in high spirits after their scintillating 4-1 victory over Atalanta.

⚽️ | Morning session for Napoli ahead of Europa League opener

👉 https://t.co/rzEMtNfLZt



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/mbusBgomZW — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 21, 2020

On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar have endured an embarrassing start to the 2020-21 Eredivisie season. They sit 11th in the league, having failed to bag a victory in four games. Notably, AZ Alkmaar have played four games, sharing points on all four occasions.

Napoli vs AZ Alkmaar team news

Napoli have a decent squad as they arrive for the Europa League opener. Manager Gattuso will be without two players - Elif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski. The duo failed to make it to the squad after contracting coronavirus and are undergoing quarantine as per the health guidelines in Italy.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar have a long injury list as they travel to Italy. Arne Slot will have to cope with the absence of some key players including Ferdy Druijf and Hakon Evjen, both of whom are injured. Jordy Clasie, Myron Boadu, Ron Vlaar and Timo Letschert are also unavailable for the UEL opener.

Napoli vs AZ Alkmaar prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the squad updates, Napoli are the favourites to win the game.

Image courtesy: Napoli Twitter