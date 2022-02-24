Napoli Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 2 of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Spanish giants Barcelona travel to Naples to lock horns against Italian side SSC Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Friday, February 25, 1:30 am IST.

The two sides last met at the Camp Nou during the first leg. Napoli took the lead in the first half but Barcelona come from courtesy of Ferran Torres’ penalty to draw the game 1-1. Ahead of the 2nd leg here is where you can find the Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming details, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Napoli vs Barcelona Team News for Europa League clash

In terms of team news, for Barcelona Alejandro Balde, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay are out for the clash.

As for Napoli, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne are out injured for this clash while Giovanni Di Lorenzo is uncertain.

Napoli vs Barcelona Possible starting line-ups

Napoli Predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Jesus; Ruiz, Demme; Elmas, Zielinski, Mertens; Osimhen

Barcelona Predicted XI: ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, de Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UEL clash between Napoli and Barcelona live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Napoli vs Barcelona match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on the TUDN network while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport ESPN channel and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm IST