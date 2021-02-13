Napoli Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli lock horns with Andrea Pirlo's Juventus at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Saturday, February 13. The Serie A clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Napoli vs Juventus team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Napoli vs Juventus game preview

Napoli are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, with 37 points from 20 games. The Partenopei suffered a 2-1 defeat against Genoa last weekend and were then dumped out of the Coppa Italia in the semi-final by Atalanta. The pressure on Gattuso has continued to mount over the past few weeks and the Italian has a serious task on his hands when Juventus visit Naples on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Juventus have climbed up to third place on the Serie A table and have racked up 42 points from 20 games. Andrea Pirlo's men recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Roma last weekend to keep the pressure on the two Milan clubs above them. The Bianconeri are still seven points behind league leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand. The Old Lady also progressed through to the Coppa Italia final and will face Atalanta in May.

Napoli vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

For Napoli, star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is absent due to COVID-19 while Elseid Hysaj and Diego Demmev remained sidelined due to injury. Kostas Manolas is also ruled out until the end of the month. Fabian Ruiz returned to training following his quarantine and is expected to feature against Juventus at the weekend.

The visitors will be without midfielder Arthur but it remains to be seen whether Pirlo opts to rush Leonardo Bonucci back into action. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start in attack for Juventus.

Napoli vs Juventus prediction

Both teams have exceptional defensive records this season. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus are favourites to win the game. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for the visitors.

Serie A live: Where to watch Napoli vs Juventus live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Napoli vs Juventus live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates for the game will be made available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Napoli, Juventus Instagram