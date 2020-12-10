Napoli Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Europa League Matchday 6

Italian heavyweights Napoli take on LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad in the final Matchday of the Europa League group stage fixtures. Napoli arrives in the game following a scintillating victory against Crotone in Serie A, hammering four goals while conceding none and look to display a similar performance when they host David Silva-less Real Sociedad on Thursday.

How to watch Napoli vs Real Sociedad? Napoli vs Real Sociedad live stream

The Europa League Matchday 6 fixtures will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports network in India. The Napoli vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Napoli vs Real Sociedad.

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

Napoli vs Real Sociedad preview

Napoli, in the previous Europa League clash, were held to a 1-1 draw by AZ Alkmaar. The Serie A giants could settle with a draw tonight to ensure a berth in the Round of 32 of the competition, as they lead the group F standings with 10 points to their credit. On the other hand, Real Sociedad had to settle for a draw against Rijeka and sit second in the standings with eight points. A victory will ensure a spot in the knockout round. In the event of a draw, the results of the clash between AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka will determine their future in the competition.

Napoli vs Real Sociedad team news

Napoli have an almost fit squad as they host Real Sociedad at their home turf. Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso will be without the services of Victor Osimhen, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder. On the other hand, Real Sociedad have struggled with key injuries, with David Silva out due to a muscle injury. Besides, Alex Sola, Asier Illarramendi, Jon Guridi, Luca Sangalli and Mikel Oyarzabal are also set to miss out of action tonight.

Napoli vs Real Sociedad predicted line-up

Napoli: David Ospina, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak

Napoli vs Real Sociedad prediction

Considering the injury concerns, Napoli are the clear favourites to win the Europa League Matchday 6 clash.

