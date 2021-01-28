Napoli Vs Spezia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Napoli take on Spezia in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia as they look to make amends following the Supercoppa Italiana final defeat against Juventus. The match will be played on Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Friday according to IST). Here are the Napoli vs Spezia live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Napoli vs Spezia live?

There will be no official Coppa Italia live telecast and live stream in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more Napoli vs Spezia live stream details:

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Napoli vs Spezia prediction and preview

🔙 | A reminder of what happened last time we faced Spezia in the #CoppaItalia



Tomorrow 👉 #NapoliSpezia



💙 #ForzaNapoliSemprepic.twitter.com/3ZMVznW664 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 27, 2021

Napoli arrive into the game following a humiliating 1-3 defeat against Verona in Serie A. Despite bagging a lead as early as the first minute, the San Paolo outfit went on to concede thrice. A game prior, the team suffered a shocking defeat against Juventus in the final of Supercoppa Italiana. Spezia, meanwhile, put in a great fight against AS Roma the previous game, only to concede an injury-time winner.

Napoli vs Spezia team news

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has lesser injury concerns when they host Spezia at San Paolo on Thursday night. Fabian is the only injury reported by the club. Meanwhile, Spezia have some key injuries prior to the clash. Federico Mattiello sits out due to a muscle injury, while M'Bala Nzola is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury. Besides, Roberto Piccoli and Salvador Ferrer are the possible absentees for the match on Thursday.

Napoli vs Spezia probable XI

Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nikola Maksimović, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zieliński, Lorenzo Insigne, Andrea Petagna

Spezia: Ivan Provedel, Cristian Dell'Orco, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Estévez, Lucien Agoumé, Giulio Maggiore, Emmanuel Gyasi, Diego Farias, Andrey Galabinov

Napoli vs Spezia h2h and prediction

The two sides have come up against each other on two occasions and have managed a victory each. But Napoli are the favourites to win the clash 1-0.

Note: The Napoli vs Spezia prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy:Napoli Twitter