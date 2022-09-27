Nations League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Portugal Against Spain? Here's An Update

The Portugal football team is all set to clash against Spain in the highly-anticipated UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday night. Both teams head into the League A Group 2 match seeking a place in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Finals. Portugal will play the home game on the back of a 4-0 win over Czech Republic on September 24.

On matchday 5 of the tournament, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota scored one goal each, while Diogo Dalot contributed with a brace to Portugal’s 4-0 win. On the other hand, Germany suffered a 2-1 loss against Switzerland in their home game. Following the loss, Portugal replaced the Spanish side at the top of the Group 2 points table.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a cut on his nose against Czech Republic

It is pertinent to mention that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was left with a bloodied nose following a collision with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik last Saturday. However, he is expected to take the field on Tuesday night, which will mark the penultimate match for Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As per pictures and videos shared on Twitter by the Portuguese team, Ronaldo is set to lead the national team against Spain.

👍😁😃✌️ 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 na preparação para o duelo com a 🇪🇸! #VesteABandeira 🇵🇹



𝗧𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 in the preparation for the duel with the 🇪🇸! #WearTheFlag 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/WGkSzOPnxe — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 26, 2022

In the social media posts, Ronaldo has seen training for the highly anticipated clash, alongside his teammates. Ronaldo has struggled to score goals so far this season and is expected to find his form back soon. His on-field brilliance will be a key for the team against the Spanish side. He is the all-time top goal scorer in international football, with a total of 17 goals and 43 assists in 190 games for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post ahead of the Portugal vs Spain match

“As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Come on Portugal!,” Ronaldo captioned a picture he shared on Monday. Meanwhile, in the previous game, Ronaldo helped set up Diogo Jota’s goal in the 82nd minute against the Czech Republic. Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, Portugal top the Group 2 standings with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from five games.

Spain sit second in the table with two wins, two defeats and one loss, while Switzerland find themselves in third with two wins and three defeats. In the meantime, Czech Republic are placed fourth with one win, one draw, and three defeats. The Portugal vs Spain match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday.