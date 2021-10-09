Nations League: What Did Eden Hazard Say Which Made Kylian Mbappe Laugh During The Match?

The French national team made an incredible comeback to win 3-2 against Belgium in the ongoing UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday. The France players went with their heads down by two goals when they walked into the dressing room at half-time but when they emerged back out for the second half, it was almost like watching a different team play. A goal each from a rejuvenated Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Theo Hernandez saw the World Cup winners complete a remarkable comeback to make it to the Nations League final. Something that grabbed the audience's attention was, at some point during the match, Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard said something to the Blancos transfer target Mbappe which made the French forward laugh.

People have jokingly suggested that Eden Hazard said "Hala Madrid!" to provoke the reaction of Mbappe. However, it is very difficult to make out what Hazard actually said which will likely prevent Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo Araujo from criticising Real Madrid for 'lacking respect' for PSG. Others have claimed that Hazard just said 'Good job', but at the end of it all, everyone can speculate what he may or may not have said.

Hazard : Are you coming to Real



Mbappe: are you kidding me, YES pic.twitter.com/tSQo90NmB4 — Maison PiQue (@BossPiQue) October 7, 2021

Hazard to Mbappe : “You won’t get my No.7”



pic.twitter.com/R7OXwxr1iX — Fze (@Fze032) October 7, 2021

Belgium vs France Recap

France started the first half on the back foot as they could not hold back the World No.1 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne was inches away from grabbing the opening goal in the fourth minute of the game but his close-range effort was brilliantly saved by France's skipper Hugo Lloris. Belgium kept on putting pressure on France and in the 37th minute, Yannick Carrasco found the opener after dribbling past to defenders and slotting the ball at the near post. Three minutes after that they doubled their advantage thanks to a superb turn and rocket of a shot from Romelu Lukaku.

The second half was the complete opposite of the first as Belgium just couldn't get going. France went attack after attack and they managed to get one back in the 62nd minute thanks to a good pass from Mbappe to a red hot Benzema who twisted and turned around four Belgium defenders to score a well taken shot at the far post and give France hope. Just seven minutes after that, Mbappe was on hand to convert the spot-kick to level the proceeding on the night, after the penalty was awarded for a foul on Antoine Greizmann. In the 90th minute, Theo Hernandez scored a superb goal when he shot from just outside the box and handed France the much-needed win.

Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid

During the crazy transfer season that is touted to be the most shocking and entertaining one in the history of football, reports had suggested that the mighty Real Madrid had placed a bid for Kylian Mbappe for €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected. With just a few months left on the French forward's contract, reports suggest that Mbappe could move to Madrid for free.

(Image: Twitter)