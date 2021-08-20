NBA Legend Michael Jordan To Earn A Fortune From Lionel Messi's PSG Transfer; Know How

NBA legend Michael Jordan and football great Lionel Messi are two of the biggest names in sporting history. While Jordan's name is etched in basketball history, Messi's wonders on the football field have given him an unparalleled reputation. Recently, the Argentina sensation made headlines after moving to French club Paris Saint-German (PSG) from the Spanish club FC Barcelona, a place he was associated with for 21 years. Now, it was revealed that Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG has helped Michael Jordan earn a fortune.

Messi's PSG Transfer: In what way did it benefit Michael Jordan?

For those wondering how Lionel Messi's PSG transfer will be commercially beneficial for Michael Jordan, let's find out how the NBA champion will be minting money without breaking a sweat.

PSG's kit is made by Nike's Air Jordan brand which is owned by the Chicago Bulls megastar. As per reports, Michael Jordan's sports company has an agreement with Nike and the Paris Saint-Germain club to produce sportswear, which includes PSG jerseys for each season. This collaboration started in the 2018/2019 season and will run until mid-2022.

As per the agreement, Jordan is believed to take 5% of the income from t-shirt sales (each shirt) and estimates suggest that Jordan could have racked up a sum of around £5 million ($6.82 million).

According to Básquet Plus, PSG is expected to sell 2.5 million shirts of Lionel Messi that features his new number i.e. 30 in the ongoing 2021/22 season, which means that Jordan is expected to earn $23.5 million.

Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG reportedly worth €35 million per season, including bonuses and an option to extend it to June 2024. He had landed in the French capital, Paris last week where he addressed a press conference as he is all set to begin the next phase of his life with the nine-time Ligue 1 winners.

The 34-year-old was last seen in action during the Copa America 2021 final against arch-rivals Brazil at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on 11 July. Winger Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal in the match as 'La Albiceleste' won their record 15th Copa America title. Argentina lifting the prestigious trophy also broke Lionel Messi's jinx of not winning an international title for the country. Argentina had lost to Brazil in the 2007 edition of the South American tournament that had featured a young Lionel Messi who was yet to attain fame and fortune.

Messi then led Argentina to three finals only to finish second-best on each occasion. These included the FIFA World Cup 2014 (lost to Germany at extra-time), and consecutive losses to Chile in the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America.