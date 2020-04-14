The Debate
NBA To Relive Classic Games Ft Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant; NBA 2K Players Tournament Live

Football News

Sony network will be broadcasting NBA matches on the regular from Monday onwards, starting at 7:30 AM IST. They will also be broadcasting NBA classics.

NBA

It’s been almost a month now since the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the globe. In the absence of competitive games, the NBA has decided to travel back in time, bringing to life the classic games of the 80s & 90s. In addition to this, the NBA has also organised an NBA 2K Players Tournament and broadcast top games of the 2019-20 season.

NBA 2K players tournament

Phoenix Suns stars - Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton - make the final

NBA to relive classic games ft Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James amid coronavirus lockdown

Sony network will be broadcasting a host of NBA classics from Monday onwards. The first match of the day will be screened live at 7:30 AM IST onwards on Sony Ten 1. Sony Ten 2 will also give viewers their daily dose of NBA action at 1:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST, respectively. For NBA fans who love vintage games, the NBA has decided to broadcast NBA classic games from the 80s & the 90s at 7:30 am, 8:00 am and 9:00 am on Sony Ten 1 and 1:30 PM, 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Sony Ten 2. The NBA classics will feature Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and other veteran stars. 

Coronavirus lockdown: Devin Booker crowned NBA 2k players tournament champion

