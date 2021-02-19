NEC Vs MONT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Necaxa are facing Monterrey on Matchday seven of the Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes on February 20 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the NEC vs MONT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details

NEC vs MONT live: NEC vs MONT Dream11 match preview

Necaxa walks into the match following a string of poor performances in their previous outings. They are currently on a four-match winless run with their last match ending in a 2-2 draw against Chivas. Currently slotted 14th on the Liga MX table, Necaxa will start this match with one win and five points from six games against their tally. Alfonso Sosa's men will look to bounce back on winnings ways but face a tough task at hand and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to collect any points against Monterrey.

Monterrey on the other hand saw their four-match unbeaten run end in their previous outing as Santos registered a narrow 1-0 win against them. Currently slotted sixth on the table, Javier Aguirre's men walk into the game with three wins, one draw, and the same number of losses in five games. With 10 points against their name, the visitors will be aiming to shrug off their narrow defeat and bounce back on their previous run by winning on Saturday.

NEC vs MONT Playing 11

Necaxa: Luis Malagón, Idekel Domínguez, Mario de Luna, Unai Bilbao, Julio González, David Cabrera, Alejandro Andrade, Alejandro Zendejas, Raúl Sandoval, Ian González, Martín Barragán

Monterrey: Hugo González, Jesús Gallardo, Nicolás Sánchez, Sebastián Vegas, Stefan Medina,Carlos Rodríguez, Alfonso González, Rogelio Funes, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Aké Arnaud Loba

NEC vs MONT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Luis Malagón

Defenders- Sebastián Vegas, Mario de Luna, Nicolás Sánchez, Idekel Domínguez,

Midfielders- Alejandro Zendejas, Carlos Rodríguez, David Cabrera, Maximiliano Meza

Strikers- Ian González, Aké Arnaud Loba

NEC vs MONT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Ian González or Maximiliano Meza

Vice-Captain- Aké Arnaud Loba or David Cabrera

NEC vs MONT Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a 1-1 draw against each other.

Prediction: Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey

Note: The above NEC vs MONT Dream11 prediction, NEC vs MONT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEC vs MONT Dream11 Team and NEC vs MONT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.