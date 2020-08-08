Necaxa Vs Club America Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Liga MX Live

Alfonso Sosa's Necaxa will host Liga MX table-toppers Club America on Friday night at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes. The Necaxa vs Club America Liga MX matchday three clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm local time (Saturday, 6:00 am IST). Here's a look at the Necaxa vs Club America prediction, Necaxa vs Club America h2h record and the Necaxa vs Club America live stream details.

Necaxa vs Club America prediction and match preview

Necaxa have had a torrid start to the Liga MX 2020-21 season and are without a win from their opening two matches. Alfonso Sosa's side currently sit at the bottom of the Liga MX table after failing to score a single goal in either of those two games. In their last game, Necaxa suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat against Juarez, who played more than half an hour of the game with 10 men. Necaxa will be hoping to register their first points of the season against Club America on home soil, albeit with no fans in the stadium.

On the other hand, Club America have had a perfect start to their Liga MX 2020-21 season with two wins in their opening two games. Miguel Herrera's side are currently at the summit of the Liga MX table having scored five goals. Club America will be brimming with confidence heading into the clash against Necaxa following their 4-0 win over Club Tijuana on matchday two. Club America will be hoping to maintain their impressive record since the start of the new season. Based on the current run of form, our Necaxa vs Club America prediction is a comfortable win for Club America.

Necaxa vs Club America h2h record

The Necaxa vs Club America h2h record makes for interesting reading. In 33 matches between these two sides so far, Necaxa have registered 11 wins. CF America have recorded 16 wins against Necaxa while 6 of their previous encounters have ended in draws.

Necaxa vs Club America live steam details

Fans in the US can watch the Necaxa vs Club America game on various different platforms including, TUDN, Fox Sports and ESPN Deportes. Unfortunately, there will be no Necaxa vs Club America live stream broadcast on Indian television. Fans in India can check out the Nexaca vs Club America highlights on the club's respective social media handles.

Image Credits - Club America / Necaxa Twitter