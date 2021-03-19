Necaxa Vs Juarez Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

A battle from the bottom of Liga MX Gurad1enes Clausera awaits us as Necaxa takes on Juarez in their upcoming league clash on Saturday. The Mexican League fixture is set to be played at Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes on March 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 6: 30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Necaxa vs Juarez live stream, along with other details of this match.

Necaxa have been one of the worst-performing team in the Mexican League this season as the hosts find themselves at the bottom of the barrel, They have been able to register a single win while playing out four games and losing six matches so far. With seven points from 11 games, they find themselves trailing FC Juarez by two points and will see this match as the perfect opportunity to overtake them in the league standings.

FC Juarez, on the other hand, are slotted 17 on the Liga MX table having recorded two wins, three draws, and five losses in 10 matches. With 9 points to their name, the visitors will head into the match after breaking their three-match losing streak and recording a 1-1 draw against Pumas. They will be hoping to bounce back on the winning ways and widen the two-point gap that separates them and bottom ranked Necaxa

Necaxa vs Juarez Team news

Necaxa will start this match with a fairly fit squad as most of the players are reported to be fit in contention for starting the game. They only have one major injury concern as José Guadalupe Cruz will likely be without the services of Martín Lara who ruptured his ligament and is sidelined due to the injury. Apart from him, the Necaxa boss has a plethora of options to choose from and will be looking to field his strongest 11 playing with the intention of winning this match.

FC Juárez on the other hand does not have any injury concerns, and with no fitness issues hampering their current preparation, Luis Tena has a full-fit squad available to be in contention for this match.

How to watch Necaxa vs Juarez live in India?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. In the UK, the Necaxa vs Juarez live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will be streamed on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Necaxa vs Juarez Prediction

Necaxa is expected to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Necaxa 1-0 Juarez