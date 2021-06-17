Last Updated:

NED Vs AUT Dream11: Netherlands Vs Austria Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Here's a look at our NED vs AUT Dream11 prediction and top picks ahead of Austria's at Euro 2020 Group C clash against the Netherlands on Thursday.

NED vs AUT Dream11

The Netherlands (NED) will play hosts to Austria (AUT) at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday, June 17, for their matchday 2 clash at Euro 2020. The Group C game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, June 18 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at our NED vs AUT Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the contest. 

Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2020 Group C game preview

The Netherlands secured a highly entertaining 3-2 victory over Ukraine on Sunday night to kickstart their Euro 2020 on a positive note. However, the Dutch will need to ensure they defend better against a dangerous Austria side on Thursday. Offensively, there is clearly plenty of promise about Frank de Boer's side, particularly with Memphis Depay yet to hit top form.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OnsOranje (@onsoranje)

Meanwhile, Austria enjoyed a fairly dramatic win of their own after sinking North Macedonia 3-1 to record their first victory at a European Championship. While Franco Foda's side made history at the major tournament, they will now head into their game against the Netherlands without star forward Marko Arnautovic, due to his one-game ban. 

NED vs AUT predicted starting line-ups

Predicted starting line-up for the Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Wijnaldum; F de Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst.

Predicted starting line-up for Austria: Bachmann; Lienhart, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic.

NED vs AUT Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: Bachmann
  • Defenders: De Ligt, Blind, Alaba, Hinteregger
  • Midfielders: Wijnaldum (C), De Jong, Sabitzer, Laimer
  • Forwards: Depay (VC), Weghorst

NED vs AUT Dream11 top picks

  • Top picks for the Netherlands - Wijnaldum, Depay, De Jong
  • Top picks for Austria - Sabitzer, Alaba, Hinteregger

NED vs AUT Dream11 prediction and past meetings

The Dutch have won their last six matches against Austria that makes them clear favourites for the clash on Thursday. Austria’s last victory over the Orange Army dates back to May 1990, when they managed a 3-2 win in a pre-World Cup friendly in Vienna. Moreover, the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced 30 goals in total, an average of 4.3 per game that indicates a thrilling encounter is on the cards.

Image Credits - David Alaba, Gini Wijnaldum Instagram

 

