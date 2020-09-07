NED Vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

The Netherlands (NED) will face off against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, September 7 (Tuesday IST). The NED vs ITA match begins at 12:15 am IST and will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. Here's our NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction, NED vs ITA Dream11 team and top picks.

NED vs ITA live: NED vs ITA match prediction and preview

The Netherlands come into the clash as favourites despite the recent departure of manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutch side boast a primarily young side and their attack is a threat to any defence in the world. Virgil van Dijk and co registered a 1-0 win in their opening Nations League clash against Poland and will look to build on it when they host Italy. The Azzurri settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and will hope to clinch their first win of the competition on Monday. The Netherlands had reached the final of the inaugural Nations League, losing to Portugal and will look to cross the finish line in the second edition.

NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction: Probable NED vs ITA playing 11

Netherlands: Jasper Cillessen; Hans Hateboer, Joel Veltman, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Frenkie de Jong, Marten De Roon; Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel; Memphis Depay

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Frello Jorginho, Nicolo Barella; Nicolo Zaniolo, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction: NED vs ITA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: Hans Hateboer, Nathan Ake, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giorgio Chiellini

Midfielders: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Frenkie de Jong, Nicolo Zaniolo

Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Memphis Depay

NED vs ITA Live: NED vs ITA Dream11 top picks

NED vs ITA Dream11 team captain: Ciro Immobile, Memphis Depay

NED vs ITA Dream11 team vice-captain: Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Insigne

Note: The NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction, NED vs ITA Dream11 team and NED vs ITA top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

