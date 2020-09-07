NED Vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

The Netherlands (NED) will face off against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, September 7 (Tuesday IST). The NED vs ITA match begins at 12:15 am IST and will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam. Here's our NED vs ITA Dream11 prediction, NED vs ITA Dream11 team and top picks.
The Netherlands come into the clash as favourites despite the recent departure of manager Ronald Koeman. The Dutch side boast a primarily young side and their attack is a threat to any defence in the world. Virgil van Dijk and co registered a 1-0 win in their opening Nations League clash against Poland and will look to build on it when they host Italy. The Azzurri settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and will hope to clinch their first win of the competition on Monday. The Netherlands had reached the final of the inaugural Nations League, losing to Portugal and will look to cross the finish line in the second edition.
