Nemanja Matic Red Card Decision 'an Absolute Joke': Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that match referee Andre Marriner's decision to hand Nemanja Matic a yellow card in each half of United defeat against City was an absolute joke. Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup on a 3-2 aggregate against Manchester City. According to reports, Matic was handed his first yellow card of the match after a foul on Riyad Mahrez before being handed a red card for his second foul on IIkay Gundogan in the 76th minute of the game.

Solskjaer said that both the teams committed fouls during the game and pointed out fouls that were committed on Daniel James and Jesse Lingard. While talking to a local media outlet, Solskjaer said that the red card was not needed and was an absolute joke for the Serbian midfielder to be sent off 14 minutes before the game. The Manchester United manager went on to say that the boys gave their best, adding that it was an amazing feeling to win twice at the Etihad in such a short span of time.

Why did Fred take the stoppage-time freekick?

Former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher questioned why Brazil International Fred took the stoppage-time free-kick from outside the box. Fletcher further added it was surprising that Fred took the freekick even though Juan Mata was on the pitch. Although, Solskjaer said that the reason Fred took the freekick is that Mata told him that Fred was exceptional in training before the match and that is why he took the freekick.

'We were better than United'

After Manchester City's 3-2 win, Pep Guardiola said-

"In 180 minutes we were better than United," said Guardiola.

"We created chances to score a lot of goals and didn't convert. We need to learn to be more clinical."

"I can't really comprehend how we lost this game," said City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. "I think we got sloppy.

"For me, Manchester United didn't have one chance today."



However, the Carabao Cup clash between Manchester City and Manchester United was mired by an insensitive gesture from City fans.

(With inputs from agencies)